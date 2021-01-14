Kolton Rottinghaus, 51st Fighter Wing Safety Bird/Wildlife Aircraft Strike Hazard manager, fires a shotgun on the flightline at Osan Air Base, Jan. 14, 2021. The BASH program is in place to reduce catastrophic bird strikes. A bird strike can damage an engine, dent a windshield, or even break other parts of an aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2021 00:22
|Photo ID:
|6523511
|VIRIN:
|210114-F-HT863-1061
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.57 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, BASH keeps Osan's flightline safe [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
