Kolton Rottinghaus, 51st Fighter Wing Safety Bird/Wildlife Aircraft Strike Hazard manager, fires a shotgun on the flightline at Osan Air Base, Jan. 14, 2021. The BASH program is in place to reduce catastrophic bird strikes. A bird strike can damage an engine, dent a windshield, or even break other parts of an aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

Date Taken: 01.14.2021 Date Posted: 02.18.2021 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR BASH keeps Osan's flightline safe, by SrA Branden Rae