BASH keeps Osan's flightline safe

Kolton Rottinghaus, 51st Fighter Wing Safety Bird/Wildlife Aircraft Strike Hazard manager, cleans his shotgun after a day of use at Osan Air Base, Jan. 14, 2021. The BASH program classifies a bird strike as a collision between a bird and an aircraft, but the term is often expanded to cover other wildlife strikes. Other wildlife can include bats and ground animals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)
