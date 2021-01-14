Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BASH keeps Osan's flightline safe

    BASH keeps Osan's flightline safe

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Kolton Rottinghaus, 51st Fighter Wing Safety Bird/Wildlife Aircraft Strike Hazard manager, cleans his shotgun after a day of use at Osan Air Base, Jan. 14, 2021. The BASH program classifies a bird strike as a collision between a bird and an aircraft, but the term is often expanded to cover other wildlife strikes. Other wildlife can include bats and ground animals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

