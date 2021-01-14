BASH keeps Osan's flightline safe

Kolton Rottinghaus, 51st Fighter Wing Safety Bird/Wildlife Aircraft Strike Hazard manager, checks a system of propane noise canons on the flightline at Osan Air Base, Jan. 14, 2021. Loud distress calls and propane canons are used to keep birds out, making sure the flightline is an unattractive area for wildlife. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2021 00:22
|Photo ID:
|6523510
|VIRIN:
|210114-F-HT863-1011
|Resolution:
|3582x4024
|Size:
|2.72 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
