Kolton Rottinghaus, 51st Fighter Wing Safety Bird/Wildlife Aircraft Strike Hazard manager, removes a shotgun from a vault at Osan Air Base, Jan. 14, 2021. The air space above Osan AB has all kinds of missions, including a program that ensures the safety for both humans and wildlife to co-exist. The BASH program is continuously working to mitigate wildlife hazards, such as bird strikes to the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2021 00:22
|Photo ID:
|6523509
|VIRIN:
|210114-F-HT863-1004
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.35 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, BASH keeps Osan's flightline safe [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
