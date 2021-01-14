BASH keeps Osan's flightline safe

Kolton Rottinghaus, 51st Fighter Wing Safety Bird/Wildlife Aircraft Strike Hazard manager, removes a shotgun from a vault at Osan Air Base, Jan. 14, 2021. The air space above Osan AB has all kinds of missions, including a program that ensures the safety for both humans and wildlife to co-exist. The BASH program is continuously working to mitigate wildlife hazards, such as bird strikes to the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

