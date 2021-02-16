Cold power pull

Master Sgt. Timothy Schurr, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron guidance and controls technician, pulls a power cord from a generator to a C-17 Globemaster III in order to conduct routine maintenance at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Feb. 16, 2021. Airmen conduct routine maintenance even during harsh weather conditions to ensure aircraft are ready to complete the U.S. Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

