Cold day at the office

Senior Airman Kawika Hasson, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental specialist, grabs tools needed to conduct maintenance on a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Feb. 16, 2021. Airmen conduct routine maintenance ensuring aircraft are ready for any potential mission even during harsh weather conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

