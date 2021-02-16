Senior Airman Kawika Hasson, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental specialist, opens the door to the air conditioning pack compartment on a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Feb. 16, 2021. Airmen and aircraft are ready to complete any mission at anytime, even during harsh weather conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2021 Date Posted: 02.17.2021 09:28 Photo ID: 6522522 VIRIN: 210216-F-UJ876-1083 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 14.36 MB Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cold opening [Image 11 of 11], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.