Senior Airman Kawika Hasson, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental specialist, grabs tools needed to conduct maintenance on a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Feb. 16, 2021. Airmen conduct routine maintenance ensuring aircraft are ready for any potential mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2021 Date Posted: 02.17.2021 09:28 Photo ID: 6522525 VIRIN: 210216-F-UJ876-1105 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 11.2 MB Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Where’s that socket [Image 11 of 11], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.