Cold walk to work

Airmen assigned to the 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron walk onto the flight line to conduct routine maintenance on a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Feb. 16, 2021. Airmen conduct routine maintenance even during harsh weather conditions to ensure aircraft are ready to complete the U.S. Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

Date Taken: 02.16.2021