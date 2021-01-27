Alameda Coast Guard cutter crews interdict three suspected smuggling vessels in Eastern Pacific; $156M worth of cocaine seized

Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) boarding team member sits atop an interdicted low-profile vessel in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, seizing 3,439 pounds of cocaine, Jan. 27, 2021. Munro is one of two Alameda, California-based cutters who's crews interdicted a combined three suspected drug smuggling vessels in the Eastern Pacific Ocean between Jan. 26 and Feb. 1 resulting in the seizure of more than 9,000 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated $156 million. U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of the Coast Guard Cutter Munro.

