Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) boarding team members sit atop a low-profile vessel interdicted by the crews in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, Jan. 27, 2021 The teams discovered almost 3,500 pounds of cocaine aboard the purpose-built drug smuggling vessel. U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of the Coast Guard Cutter Munro.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2021 Date Posted: 02.16.2021 20:33 Photo ID: 6522149 VIRIN: 210127-G-G0200-1003 Resolution: 2976x1984 Size: 1.97 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: ALAMEDA, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alameda Coast Guard cutter crews interdict three suspected smuggling vessels in Eastern Pacific; $156M worth of cocaine seized [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.