Alameda Coast Guard cutter crews interdict three suspected smuggling vessels in Eastern Pacific; $156M worth of cocaine seized

Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) boarding team members sit atop a low-profile vessel interdicted by the crews in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, Jan. 27, 2021 The teams discovered almost 3,500 pounds of cocaine aboard the purpose-built drug smuggling vessel. U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of the Coast Guard Cutter Munro.
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2021 20:33
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|ALAMEDA, CA, US
