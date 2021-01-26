Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) boarding teams board a fishing vessel in the Eastern Pacific Ocean suspected of smuggling illicit contraband, Jan. 26, 2021. Exercising a bilateral agreement with a partner nation, the boarding teams searched and discovered 1,300 pounds of cocaine concealed within the vessel. U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of the Coast Guard Cutter Munro.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2021 20:33
|Photo ID:
|6522146
|VIRIN:
|210125-G-G0200-1003
|Resolution:
|4361x3115
|Size:
|7.36 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|ALAMEDA, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alameda Coast Guard cutter crews interdict three suspected smuggling vessels in Eastern Pacific; $156M worth of cocaine seized [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
