Alameda Coast Guard cutter crews interdict three suspected smuggling vessels in Eastern Pacific; $156M worth of cocaine seized

Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf (WMSL 750) boarding teams interdict a low-profile vessel in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, seizing more than 4,380 pounds of cocaine, Feb. 1, 2021. Bertholf is one of two Alameda, California-based cutters who's crews interdicted a combined three suspected drug smuggling vessels in the Eastern Pacific Ocean between Jan. 26 and Feb. 1 resulting in the seizure of more than 9,000 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated $156 million. U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of the Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2021 20:33
|Photo ID:
|6522143
|VIRIN:
|210201-G-G0200-1003
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|4.82 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|ALAMEDA, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
