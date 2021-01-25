Alameda Coast Guard cutter crews interdict three suspected smuggling vessels in Eastern Pacific; $156M worth of cocaine seized

Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) boarding teams discover contraband concealed within a fishing vessel in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, Jan. 25, 2021. Exercising a bilateral agreement with a partner nation, the boarding teams searched and discovered 1,300 pounds of cocaine concealed within the vessel. U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of the Coast Guard Cutter Munro.

Date Taken: 01.25.2021
Location: PACIFIC OCEAN