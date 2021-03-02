Col. Meyers takes to the sky for last time after 31 years

Col. Aaron Meyers, 4th Operations Group commander, is sprayed down with a firehose after completing his final flight at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 3, 2021. Traditionally, once the aircrew member exits their plane after completing a fini-flight, they are sprayed with water by their family members, friends and coworkers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylee Gardner)

