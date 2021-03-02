Col. Meyers takes to the sky for last time after 31 years

Col. Aaron Meyers, 4th Operations Group commander, waves to his family from inside the cockpit of an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 3, 2021. Before taking off, Meyers’ wife and children followed him through each step of the flight process to see him fly the F-15E for the last time in his Air Force career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylee Gardner)

