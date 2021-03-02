Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Meyers takes to the sky for last time after 31 years [Image 5 of 8]

    Col. Meyers takes to the sky for last time after 31 years

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Kylee Gardner 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Col. Aaron Meyers, 4th Operations Group commander, taxies an F-15E Strike Eagle between two fire trucks after completing his final flight at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 3, 2021. Traditionally, upon landing after a fini-flight, the plane is acknowledged with a formal water salute, where two firetrucks shoot water over the plane, creating an arch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylee Gardner)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 02.16.2021 16:48
    Photo ID: 6521981
    VIRIN: 210203-F-DR848-1740
    Resolution: 6640x3174
    Size: 905.76 KB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 
    This work, Col. Meyers takes to the sky for last time after 31 years [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kylee Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    officer
    service
    tradition
    career
    F-15E Strike Eagle
    family
    retirement
    Fini-Flight

