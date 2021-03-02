Col. Aaron Meyers, 4th Operations Group commander, gets ready for his final flight and talks with his children about pre-flight processes at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 3, 2021. The fini-flight is a tradition where an aircrew member conducts their last flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylee Gardner)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2021 16:48
|Photo ID:
|6521977
|VIRIN:
|210203-F-DR848-1062
|Resolution:
|6011x4612
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Col. Meyers takes to the sky for last time after 31 years [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kylee Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
