Col. Aaron Meyers, 4th Operations Group commander, gets ready for his final flight and talks with his children about pre-flight processes at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 3, 2021. The fini-flight is a tradition where an aircrew member conducts their last flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylee Gardner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2021 Date Posted: 02.16.2021 16:48 Photo ID: 6521977 VIRIN: 210203-F-DR848-1062 Resolution: 6011x4612 Size: 2.4 MB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. Meyers takes to the sky for last time after 31 years [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kylee Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.