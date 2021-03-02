Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Meyers takes to the sky for last time after 31 years [Image 1 of 8]

    Col. Meyers takes to the sky for last time after 31 years

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Kylee Gardner 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Col. Aaron Meyers, 4th Operations Group commander, gets ready for his final flight and talks with his children about pre-flight processes at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 3, 2021. The fini-flight is a tradition where an aircrew member conducts their last flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylee Gardner)

