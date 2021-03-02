Col. Aaron Meyers, 4th Operations Group commander, flies an F-15E Strike Eagle over his family during his fini-flight at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 3, 2021. Before his takeoff, Meyers’ family traveled to the end of the flightline to watch him takeoff for the last time in his 31-year Air Force career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylee Gardner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2021 Date Posted: 02.16.2021 16:48 Photo ID: 6521980 VIRIN: 210203-F-DR848-1539 Resolution: 5567x4912 Size: 1.07 MB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. Meyers takes to the sky for last time after 31 years [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kylee Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.