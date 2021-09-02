SMARDAN, Romania—U.S. Soldiers from Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division practice team live fire exercises at Smardan Training Area, Feb. 8. 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, based out of Ford Hood, Texas, arrived in Oct. 2020, and is the seventh rotation of an armored brigade combat team in support of Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Samantha DiMauro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2021 Date Posted: 02.16.2021 04:11 Photo ID: 6521137 VIRIN: 210209-A-DB903-695 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 3.32 MB Location: RO Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2-5 CAV fires in Smardan, Romania [Image 8 of 8], by 1LT Samantha DiMauro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.