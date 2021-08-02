SMARDAN, Romania—SPC. Larry Riley, infantryman, assigned to Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division leads his team through a dry run of a team live fire exercise at Smardan Training Area, Feb. 8. 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division is currently deployed to Romania for a nine-month rotation in support of Atlantic Resolve, the deployment of ready and postured, combat-credible U.S. forces in Europe to increase U.S. ability to respond to potential crises in theater. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Samantha DiMauro)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2021 04:12
This work, 2-5 CAV fires in Smardan, Romania [Image 8 of 8], by 1LT Samantha DiMauro
