2-5 CAV fires in Smardan, Romania

SMARDAN, Romania—SPC. Larry Riley, infantryman, assigned to Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division leads his team through a dry run of a team live fire exercise at Smardan Training Area, Feb. 8. 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division is currently deployed to Romania for a nine-month rotation in support of Atlantic Resolve, the deployment of ready and postured, combat-credible U.S. forces in Europe to increase U.S. ability to respond to potential crises in theater. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Samantha DiMauro)

