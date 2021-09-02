Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-5 CAV fires in Smardan, Romania [Image 2 of 8]

    2-5 CAV fires in Smardan, Romania

    ROMANIA

    02.09.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Samantha DiMauro 

    319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    SMARDAN, Romania—U.S. Soldiers from Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division move in formation during squad live fire exercise at Smardan Training Area, Feb. 9. 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, based out of Ford Hood, Texas, arrived in Oct. 2020, and is the seventh rotation of an armored brigade combat team in support of Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Samantha DiMauro)

