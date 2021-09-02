2-5 CAV fires in Smardan, Romania

SMARDAN, Romania—U.S. Soldiers from Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division unload from Bradley Fighting Vehicles at Smardan Training Area, Feb. 9 while executing squad live fire exercise. 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division is currently in Romania for a nine-month rotation in support of Atlantic Resolve. Atlantic Resolve—the deployment of ready and postured, combat-credible U.S. forces to Europe—reinforces the United States’ commitment to our NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Samantha DiMauro)

