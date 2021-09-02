SMARDAN, Romania—U.S. Soldiers from Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division unload from Bradley Fighting Vehicles at Smardan Training Area, Feb. 9 while executing squad live fire exercise. 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division is currently in Romania for a nine-month rotation in support of Atlantic Resolve. Atlantic Resolve—the deployment of ready and postured, combat-credible U.S. forces to Europe—reinforces the United States’ commitment to our NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Samantha DiMauro)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2021 04:12
|Photo ID:
|6521127
|VIRIN:
|210209-A-DB903-168
|Resolution:
|4994x3329
|Size:
|3 MB
|Location:
|RO
This work, 2-5 CAV fires in Smardan, Romania [Image 8 of 8], by 1LT Samantha DiMauro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
