2-5 CAV fires in Smardan, Romania

SMARDAN, Romania—CPL Eric Dugan and PFC Pierce Leagans, infantrymen assigned to Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division operate their Bradley Fighting Vehicles at Smardan Training Area, Feb. 8. 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division is currently in Romania for a nine-month rotation in support of Atlantic Resolve. Atlantic Resolve—the deployment of ready and postured, combat-credible U.S. forces to Europe—reinforces the United States’ commitment to our NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Samantha DiMauro)

