U.S., Koku-Jieitai partners execute ACE

A C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, takes off after participating in a hot-pit refuel at Northwest Field as part of Agile Combat Employment (ACE) multi-capable Airmen training during Cope North 21 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 15, 2021. Exercising elements of ACE during Cope North enables U.S. and allied forces to operate from austere operating bases, enhancing our capacity and capability for response in times of crisis or conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Valdes Montijo)

