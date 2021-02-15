An F-16 Fighting Falcon flies over Northwest Field as part of Agile Combat Employment (ACE) multi-capable Airmen training during Cope North 21 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 15, 2021. The ACE concept of operations is the new warfighting concept that Pacific Air Forces is operationalizing to ensure agility, deterrence, and resiliency in a contested or degraded environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Valdes Montijo)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2021 18:56
|Photo ID:
|6520672
|VIRIN:
|210215-F-KM026-0118
|Resolution:
|4807x3016
|Size:
|7.68 MB
|Location:
|GUAM, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|3
This work, U.S., Koku-Jieitai partners execute ACE [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Jonathan Valdes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT