U.S., Koku-Jieitai partners execute ACE

An F-16 Fighting Falcon flies over Northwest Field as part of Agile Combat Employment (ACE) multi-capable Airmen training during Cope North 21 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 15, 2021. The ACE concept of operations is the new warfighting concept that Pacific Air Forces is operationalizing to ensure agility, deterrence, and resiliency in a contested or degraded environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Valdes Montijo)

