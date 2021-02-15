Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S., Koku-Jieitai partners execute ACE [Image 3 of 15]

    U.S., Koku-Jieitai partners execute ACE

    GUAM, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Valdes 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    An F-16 Fighting Falcon flies over Northwest Field as part of Agile Combat Employment (ACE) multi-capable Airmen training during Cope North 21 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 15, 2021. The ACE concept of operations is the new warfighting concept that Pacific Air Forces is operationalizing to ensure agility, deterrence, and resiliency in a contested or degraded environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Valdes Montijo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2021
    Date Posted: 02.15.2021 18:56
    Photo ID: 6520672
    VIRIN: 210215-F-KM026-0118
    Resolution: 4807x3016
    Size: 7.68 MB
    Location: GUAM, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Koku-Jieitai partners execute ACE [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Jonathan Valdes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S., Koku-Jieitai partners execute ACE
    U.S., Koku-Jieitai partners execute ACE
    U.S., Koku-Jieitai partners execute ACE
    U.S., Koku-Jieitai partners execute ACE
    U.S., Koku-Jieitai partners execute ACE
    U.S., Koku-Jieitai partners execute ACE
    U.S., Koku-Jieitai partners execute ACE
    U.S., Koku-Jieitai partners execute ACE
    U.S., Koku-Jieitai partners execute ACE
    U.S., Koku-Jieitai partners execute ACE
    U.S., Koku-Jieitai partners execute ACE
    U.S., Koku-Jieitai partners execute ACE
    U.S., Koku-Jieitai partners execute ACE
    U.S., Koku-Jieitai partners execute ACE
    U.S., Koku-Jieitai partners execute ACE

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Royal Australian Air Force
    Koku Jieitai
    U.S. Pacific Air Forces
    COPENorth21
    Cope North 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT