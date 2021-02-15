U.S., Koku-Jieitai partners execute ACE

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GUAM, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Valdes 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman drags a fuel hose as part of Agile Combat Employment (ACE) multi-capable Airmen training at Northwest Field during Cope North 21 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 15, 2021. ACE training is a key component of Cope North 21 and aims to give U.S. Airmen and Japan Air Self-Defense Force, or Koku-Jieitai, partners the knowledge and skills to hot pit refuel a jet in an austere environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Valdes Montijo)

    Royal Australian Air Force
    Koku Jieitai
    U.S. Pacific Air Forces
    COPENorth21
    Cope North 2021

