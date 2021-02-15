U.S., Koku-Jieitai partners execute ACE

U.S. Air Force Airmen roll out a fuel hose at Northwest Field from a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, as part of Agile Combat Employment (ACE) multi-capable Airmen training during Cope North 21 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 15, 2021. ACE allows for more flexibility by operating more freely with allies and partners throughout the Indo-Pacific, whether that be in a contested environment or in a location without established infrastructure, such as during times of crisis or disaster response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Valdes Montijo)

