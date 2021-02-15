A Japan Air Self-Defense Force, or Koku-Jieitai service member stands guard in Northwest Field as part of Agile Combat Employment (ACE) multi-capable Airmen training during Cope North 21 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 15, 2021. Exercising elements of ACE during Cope North enables U.S. and allied forces to operate from austere operating bases, enhancing our capacity and capability for response in times of crisis or conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Valdes Montijo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2021 Date Posted: 02.15.2021 18:55 Photo ID: 6520673 VIRIN: 210215-F-KM026-0097 Resolution: 6420x4274 Size: 3.75 MB Location: GUAM, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S., Koku-Jieitai partners execute ACE [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Jonathan Valdes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.