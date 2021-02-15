U.S. Marines with Fox Battery, 2nd Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, march away from a 155mm gun M1 after completing a 21-gun salute during a Presidents Day ceremony on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 15, 2021. Presidents Day originally celebrated U.S. Presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln’s birthdays, it now honors past president’s lives and birthdays. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Sarah Hediger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2021 Date Posted: 02.15.2021 18:43 Photo ID: 6520669 VIRIN: 210215-M-EA659-1074 Resolution: 4039x2693 Size: 6.58 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ready Gun 1 [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Sarah Hediger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.