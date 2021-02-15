Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Ready Gun 1 [Image 6 of 7]

    Ready Gun 1

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Sarah Hediger 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Fox Battery, 2nd Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, fire 155mm blank rounds for a 21-gun salute during a Presidents Day ceremony on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 15, 2021. Presidents Day originally celebrated U.S. Presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln’s birthdays, it now honors past president’s lives and birthdays. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Sarah Hediger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2021
    Date Posted: 02.15.2021 18:43
    Photo ID: 6520668
    VIRIN: 210215-M-EA659-1037
    Resolution: 3566x2377
    Size: 5.16 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready Gun 1 [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Sarah Hediger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ready Gun 1
    Ready Gun 1
    Ready Gun 1
    Ready Gun 1
    Ready Gun 1
    Ready Gun 1
    Ready Gun 1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Presidents Day
    21-Gun Salute
    2d Marine Division
    2/10

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT