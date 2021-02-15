U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Hunter Hageman, a field artillery officer with Fox Battery, 2nd Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, gives the command to fire for a 21-gun salute during a Presidents Day ceremony on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 15, 2021. Presidents Day originally celebrated U.S. Presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln’s birthdays, it now honors past president’s lives and birthdays. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Sarah Hediger)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2021 18:43
|Photo ID:
|6520667
|VIRIN:
|210215-M-EA659-1051
|Resolution:
|1884x2826
|Size:
|3.09 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Ready Gun 1 [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Sarah Hediger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT