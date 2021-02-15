U.S. Marines with Fox Battery, 2nd Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, prepare to fire a 21-gun salute for the Presidents Day ceremony on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 15, 2021. Presidents Day originally celebrated U.S. Presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln’s birthdays, it now honors past president’s lives and birthdays. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Sarah Hediger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2021 Date Posted: 02.15.2021 18:43 Photo ID: 6520666 VIRIN: 210215-M-EA659-1035 Resolution: 3533x2355 Size: 5.43 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ready Gun 1 [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Sarah Hediger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.