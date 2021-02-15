Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Al Udeid Airmen, Qatar Emiri Air Force partnership enhances versatility

    Al Udeid Airmen, Qatar Emiri Air Force partnership enhances versatility

    QATAR

    02.15.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Martin 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kevin Ziehr, assistant chief of operations with the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron, poses beside members of the Qatari Emiri Air Force fire and rescue team at Doha Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 21, 2021. Airmen assigned to Al Udeid Air Base worked alongside members of the QEAF to successfully hot refuel a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft from Doha AB. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Martin)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2021
    Date Posted: 02.15.2021
    This work, Al Udeid Airmen, Qatar Emiri Air Force partnership enhances versatility [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jordan Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Al Udeid Airmen, Qatar Emiri Air Force partnership enhances versatility

