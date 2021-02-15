Al Udeid Airmen, Qatar Emiri Air Force partnership enhances versatility

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kevin Ziehr, assistant chief of operations with the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron, poses beside members of the Qatari Emiri Air Force fire and rescue team at Doha Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 21, 2021. Airmen assigned to Al Udeid Air Base worked alongside members of the QEAF to successfully hot refuel a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft from Doha AB. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Martin)

