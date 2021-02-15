U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Eric Cruz, a crew chief with the 379th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, hot refuels a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at Doha Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 21, 2021. Airmen with the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing’s Logistics Readiness and Aircraft Maintenance Squadrons at Al Udeid AB worked with their Qatari Emiri Air Force partners to conduct the remote refueling operation from Doha AB. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Martin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2021 Date Posted: 02.15.2021 07:04 Photo ID: 6520251 VIRIN: 210121-Z-OK775-1010 Resolution: 7000x4657 Size: 20.4 MB Location: QA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Al Udeid Airmen, Qatar Emiri Air Force partnership enhances versatility [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jordan Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.