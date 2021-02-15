Al Udeid Airmen, Qatar Emiri Air Force partnership enhances versatility

An R-11 fuel truck assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron, parks on the flight line at Doha Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 21, 2021. The truck was escorted by Qatari Police from Al Udeid Air Base to hot refuel a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft. Airmen with the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing’s Logistics Readiness and Aircraft Maintenance Squadrons worked with their Qatari Emiri Air Force partners to conduct the remote refueling operation from Doha AB. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Martin)

