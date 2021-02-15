Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Al Udeid Airmen, Qatar Emiri Air Force partnership enhances versatility [Image 9 of 12]

    Al Udeid Airmen, Qatar Emiri Air Force partnership enhances versatility

    QATAR

    02.15.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Martin 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen with the 379th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron join forces to connect a fuel host to a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at Doha Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 21, 2021. The 379th Air Expeditionary Wing Airmen worked with their Qatari Emiri Air Force partners to conduct a hot refuel of the aircraft from Doha AB. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Martin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2021
    Date Posted: 02.15.2021 07:04
    Photo ID: 6520252
    VIRIN: 210121-Z-OK775-1011
    Resolution: 7000x4657
    Size: 19.49 MB
    Location: QA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Al Udeid Airmen, Qatar Emiri Air Force partnership enhances versatility [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jordan Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Al Udeid Airmen, Qatar Emiri Air Force partnership enhances versatility
    Al Udeid Airmen, Qatar Emiri Air Force partnership enhances versatility
    Al Udeid Airmen, Qatar Emiri Air Force partnership enhances versatility
    Al Udeid Airmen, Qatar Emiri Air Force partnership enhances versatility
    Al Udeid Airmen, Qatar Emiri Air Force partnership enhances versatility
    Al Udeid Airmen, Qatar Emiri Air Force partnership enhances versatility
    Al Udeid Airmen, Qatar Emiri Air Force partnership enhances versatility
    Al Udeid Airmen, Qatar Emiri Air Force partnership enhances versatility
    Al Udeid Airmen, Qatar Emiri Air Force partnership enhances versatility
    Al Udeid Airmen, Qatar Emiri Air Force partnership enhances versatility
    Al Udeid Airmen, Qatar Emiri Air Force partnership enhances versatility
    Al Udeid Airmen, Qatar Emiri Air Force partnership enhances versatility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Al Udeid Airmen, Qatar Emiri Air Force partnership enhances versatility

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    KC-135 Stratotanker

    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)

    2F0XX Fuels

    State of Qatar (Qatar)

    TAGS

    Qatar
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    KC-135
    AFCENT
    Al Udeid Air Base
    Hot Refueling

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT