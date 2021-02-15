Airmen with the 379th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron join forces to connect a fuel host to a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at Doha Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 21, 2021. The 379th Air Expeditionary Wing Airmen worked with their Qatari Emiri Air Force partners to conduct a hot refuel of the aircraft from Doha AB. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Martin)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2021 07:04
|Photo ID:
|6520252
|VIRIN:
|210121-Z-OK775-1011
|Resolution:
|7000x4657
|Size:
|19.49 MB
|Location:
|QA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Al Udeid Airmen, Qatar Emiri Air Force partnership enhances versatility [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jordan Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Al Udeid Airmen, Qatar Emiri Air Force partnership enhances versatility
LEAVE A COMMENT