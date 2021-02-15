Al Udeid Airmen, Qatar Emiri Air Force partnership enhances versatility

Airmen with the 379th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron join forces to connect a fuel host to a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at Doha Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 21, 2021. The 379th Air Expeditionary Wing Airmen worked with their Qatari Emiri Air Force partners to conduct a hot refuel of the aircraft from Doha AB. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Martin)

