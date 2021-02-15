Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Al Udeid Airmen, Qatar Emiri Air Force partnership enhances versatility [Image 5 of 12]

    Al Udeid Airmen, Qatar Emiri Air Force partnership enhances versatility

    QATAR

    02.15.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Martin 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, taxis into position for a hot refuel at Doha Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 21, 2021. Airmen with the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing’s Logistics Readiness and Aircraft Maintenance Squadrons at Al Udeid AB worked with their Qatari Emiri Air Force partners to conduct the remote refueling operation from Doha AB. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Martin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2021
    Date Posted: 02.15.2021 07:04
    Photo ID: 6520248
    VIRIN: 210121-Z-OK775-1004
    Resolution: 7000x3806
    Size: 14.42 MB
    Location: QA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    Al Udeid Airmen, Qatar Emiri Air Force partnership enhances versatility

