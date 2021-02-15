Al Udeid Airmen, Qatar Emiri Air Force partnership enhances versatility

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, taxis into position for a hot refuel at Doha Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 21, 2021. Airmen with the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing’s Logistics Readiness and Aircraft Maintenance Squadrons at Al Udeid AB worked with their Qatari Emiri Air Force partners to conduct the remote refueling operation from Doha AB. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Martin)

