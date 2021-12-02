DFE maintainers deliver airpower, support regional security

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman James Dang, 380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron phase inspection journeyman, opens a panel and performs inspections of an F-15E Strike Eagle at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 12, 2021. After 400 hours of flying, an aircraft requires an hourly post-flight inspection, which is a thorough overlook of the aircraft that can last between seven and nine days. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE