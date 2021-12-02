U.S. Air Force Senior Airman James Dang, 380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron phase inspection journeyman, opens a panel and performs inspections of an F-15E Strike Eagle at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 12, 2021. After 400 hours of flying, an aircraft requires an hourly post-flight inspection, which is a thorough overlook of the aircraft that can last between seven and nine days. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2021 05:54
|Photo ID:
|6520243
|VIRIN:
|210212-F-DN281-1246
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|4
This work, DFE maintainers deliver airpower, support regional security [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Bryan Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
