DFE maintainers deliver airpower, support regional security

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mark Barnhouse, 380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron (EAMXS) phase inspection journeyman, inspects the pilot seat of an F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 335th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron (EFS) at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 12, 2021. The 380th EAMXS and the 335th EFS’s presence in the region highlights the Air Force's ability to rapidly deploy and employ forces anywhere around the globe at any moment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

