    DFE maintainers deliver airpower, support regional security [Image 4 of 9]

    DFE maintainers deliver airpower, support regional security

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    02.12.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force maintenance personnel assigned to the 380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare to launch an F-15E Strike Eagle at Al Dhafra Air Base (ADAB), United Arab Emirates, Feb. 12, 2021. Maintenance personnel stationed at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, deployed to ADAB in support of a detachment of F-15Es assigned to the 335th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron that strengthened U.S. Air Force Central's agility and amplified its capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2021
    Date Posted: 02.15.2021 05:54
    Photo ID: 6520238
    VIRIN: 210212-F-DN281-1135
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DFE maintainers deliver airpower, support regional security [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Bryan Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    380th AEW
    AFCENT
    F-15E
    Maintenance
    380th Air Expeditionary Wing
    380th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron
    380th EAMXS
    Strike Eagle
    335th EFS
    ADAB
    DFE
    Al Dhafra Air Base
    dynamic force employment

