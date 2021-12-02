U.S. Air Force maintenance personnel assigned to the 380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare to launch an F-15E Strike Eagle at Al Dhafra Air Base (ADAB), United Arab Emirates, Feb. 12, 2021. Maintenance personnel stationed at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, deployed to ADAB in support of a detachment of F-15Es assigned to the 335th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron that strengthened U.S. Air Force Central's agility and amplified its capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2021 Date Posted: 02.15.2021 05:54 Photo ID: 6520238 VIRIN: 210212-F-DN281-1135 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 1.14 MB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DFE maintainers deliver airpower, support regional security [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Bryan Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.