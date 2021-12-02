Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DFE maintainers deliver airpower, support regional security [Image 2 of 9]

    DFE maintainers deliver airpower, support regional security

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    02.12.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class John Lanam, 380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron F-15E Strike Eagle crew chief, talks with maintenance personnel at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 12, 2021. As a crew chief, Lanam finds a sense of pride in the maintenance he performs every day that enables his aircraft to take off and return home from every mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2021
    Date Posted: 02.15.2021 05:54
    Photo ID: 6520236
    VIRIN: 210212-F-DN281-1025
    Resolution: 2049x1500
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DFE maintainers deliver airpower, support regional security [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Bryan Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    335th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron
    F-15E Strike Eagle
    380th AEW
    AFCENT
    F-15E
    380th Air Expeditionary Wing
    380th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron
    380th EAMXS
    Strike Eagle
    maintenace
    335th EFS
    ADAB
    DFE
    dynamic force employment

