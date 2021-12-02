DFE maintainers deliver airpower, support regional security

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman James Dang, 380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron phase inspection journeyman, inspects the tail of an F-15E Strike Eagle at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 12, 2021. Phase Airmen are responsible for inspecting all aspects of the aircraft and replacing parts that are defective or broken. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)
