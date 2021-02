U.S., Koku-Jieitai partners execute ACE

Two Japan Air Self-Defense Force, or Koku-Jieitai, members participate in an Agile Combat Employment (ACE) multi-capable Airmen training event at Northwest Field, Guam, Feb. 15, 2021. ACE is the new warfighting concept that Pacific Air Forces is operationalizing to ensure agility, deterrence, and resiliency in a contested or degraded environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jerilyn Quintanilla)

