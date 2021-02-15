U.S., Koku-Jieitai partners execute ACE

A Japan Air Self-Defense Force, or Koku-Jieitai, member signals an F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot to stop during a Cope North 21 Agile Combat Employment multi-capable Airmen training event at Northwest Field, Guam, Feb. 15, 2021. Exercising elements of ACE during Cope North enables U.S. and Allied forces to operate from austere operating bases, enhancing our capacity and capability for response in times of crisis or conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jerilyn Quintanilla)

