Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S., Koku-Jieitai partners execute ACE [Image 4 of 7]

    U.S., Koku-Jieitai partners execute ACE

    GUAM, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jerilyn Quintanilla 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman and a Japan Air Self-Defense Force, or Koku-Jieitai, member inspect an F-16 Fighting Falcon as part of a Cope North 21 Agile Combat Employment (ACE) multi-capable Airmen training event at Northwest Field, Guam, Feb. 15, 2021. Practicing ACE during Cope North allows for more flexibility by operating more freely with allies and partners throughout the Indo-Pacific, whether that be in a contested environment or in a location without established infrastructure, such as during times of crisis or disaster response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jerilyn Quintanilla)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2021
    Date Posted: 02.15.2021 02:28
    Photo ID: 6520210
    VIRIN: 210215-F-AK347-1057
    Resolution: 4730x3202
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: GUAM, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Koku-Jieitai partners execute ACE [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Jerilyn Quintanilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S., Koku-Jieitai partners execute ACE
    U.S., Koku-Jieitai partners execute ACE
    U.S., Koku-Jieitai partners execute ACE
    U.S., Koku-Jieitai partners execute ACE
    U.S., Koku-Jieitai partners execute ACE
    U.S., Koku-Jieitai partners execute ACE
    U.S., Koku-Jieitai partners execute ACE

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pacific Air Forces
    U.S. Air Force
    Royal Australian Air Force
    Japan Air Self-Defense Force
    Agile Combat Employment
    COPENorth21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT