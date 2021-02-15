U.S., Koku-Jieitai partners execute ACE

A U.S. Air Force Airman and a Japan Air Self-Defense Force, or Koku-Jieitai, member inspect an F-16 Fighting Falcon as part of a Cope North 21 Agile Combat Employment (ACE) multi-capable Airmen training event at Northwest Field, Guam, Feb. 15, 2021. Practicing ACE during Cope North allows for more flexibility by operating more freely with allies and partners throughout the Indo-Pacific, whether that be in a contested environment or in a location without established infrastructure, such as during times of crisis or disaster response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jerilyn Quintanilla)

