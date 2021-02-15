U.S., Koku-Jieitai partners execute ACE

A U.S. Air Force Airman and a Japan Air Self-Defense Force, or Koku-Jieitai, member standby during an Agile Combat Employment (ACE) multi-capable Airmen training event at Northwest Field, Guam, Feb. 15, 2021. ACE is the warfighting concept Pacific Air Forces is operationalizing to ensure agility, deterrence, and resiliency in a contested or degraded environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jerilyn Quintanilla)
02.15.2021
02.15.2021
|6520208
|210215-F-AK347-1040
|4928x3280
|1.82 MB
GUAM, US
|4
|0
