    U.S., Koku-Jieitai partners execute ACE

    GUAM, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jerilyn Quintanilla 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman and a Japan Air Self-Defense Force, or Koku-Jieitai, member work together on the flightline during an Agile Combat Employment (ACE) multi-capable Airmen training event at Northwest Field, Guam, Feb. 15, 2021. ACE training is a key component of Cope North 21 and aims to give U.S. Airmen and Koku-Jieitai partners the knowledge and skills to hot pit refuel a jet in an austere environment (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jerilyn Quintanilla)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2021
    Date Posted: 02.15.2021 02:28
    Photo ID: 6520207
    VIRIN: 210215-F-AK347-1032
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: GUAM, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Pacific Air Forces
    U.S. Air Force
    Royal Australian Air Force
    Japan Air Self-Defense Force
    Agile Combat Employment
    COPENorth21

