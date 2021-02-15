U.S., Koku-Jieitai partners execute ACE

A U.S. Air Force Airman and a Japan Air Self-Defense Force, or Koku-Jieitai, member work together on the flightline during an Agile Combat Employment (ACE) multi-capable Airmen training event at Northwest Field, Guam, Feb. 15, 2021. ACE training is a key component of Cope North 21 and aims to give U.S. Airmen and Koku-Jieitai partners the knowledge and skills to hot pit refuel a jet in an austere environment (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jerilyn Quintanilla)

