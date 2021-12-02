SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 12, 2021) – U.S. Navy Lt. Travis Boller signals the launch of an an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Golden Warriors” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 87, on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Feb. 12, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Faith McCollum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2021 Date Posted: 02.13.2021 09:23 Photo ID: 6519641 VIRIN: 210212-N-GS837-1080 Resolution: 5336x3557 Size: 941.7 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.