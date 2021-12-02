Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 2 of 14]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    02.12.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 12, 2021) – U.S. Sailors direct aircraft on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during flight operations Feb. 12, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Faith McCollum)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2021
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    South China Sea
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier
    Navy
    Flight Deck

